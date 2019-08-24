With school starting there needs to be information shared regarding school bus rules and the definition of school zone speeds.
Too many people think the school zone speed is only if kids are being picked up and or dropped off. If I understand right the law is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days.
If Kankakee wants to make a fortune in ticket fines put cameras by Grace Christian, Edison, King. Just naming schools people don't think school zone speeds are meant for them.
Chris Hendrickson
Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!