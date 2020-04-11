He can do no wrong. Suck up to dictators, treacherously ask for help from foreigners in an election, defy the Congress when subpoenaed. Yes and he probably could shoot someone in the streets of Manhattan and get away with it. The apologists for Trump would probably come up with some excuse for that crime too.
Massive tax cuts, mostly benefiting corporations and the top 1 percent in an already booming economy inflated the deficit. How to pay for this? No problem, cut back on social spending, food stamps, aid to schools, health programs, etc.
In fact, the the very program designed to stop the spread of diseases was disbanded. We now have a flu epidemic here in America because of his bumbling. Trump was warned of this impending pandemic in January this year but made little of it. Now people are sick, now people are out of work, now people are dying.
What can we do? Come November our votes will say to Donald Trump “you’re fired.’’
Robert W. Sanders
Kankakee
