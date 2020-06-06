In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, there are facts that the protesters, media, and some politicians are not telling the public.
From the FBI and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 1,004 people were shot and killed by police in 2019; 370 were white, 235 were black, 158 were Hispanic, 39 were of another race, and 202 were of unknown race.
According to the 2010 census,, the U.S. population broken down by race, were the following: white, 196,817,552 (63.7 percent) , black, 37,685,848 (12.2 percent),Hispanic 50,477,594 (12.5 percent). The percentage of people killed by police according to race using these numbers were the following: white, .0000018 percent, black, .0000062 percent, and Hispanic, .0000031 percent. This hardly fits the narrative of the protesters.
Roy Beeson
Kankakee
