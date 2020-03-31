I find this an opportune but unfortunate time to bring to the forefront our profession — that being the medical laboratory profession; and also to clarify some things that are sometimes misunderstood.
Most people do not know who we are or what we do, but let me start with the clarification that the mobile testing centers for the coronavirus are not where the tests are performed. Those are specimen collection centers only. The actual testing is done in a clinical laboratory by clinical or medical laboratory professionals. We have college degrees and have studied topics such as Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Virology & Microbiology, Immunohematology, Dyslipoproteinemia, Thrombotic Evaluation, Flow Cytometry, Pharmacogenomics, Mycology, Parasitology, etc.
When a patient specimen comes into the clinical laboratory, we do not just "push a button" and the answer comes out. We do use and maintain sophisticated analyzers, but we also do complex manual testing requiring years of scientific study to get test interpretations right, such as telling a promyelocyte from an immunoblast or telling Plasmodium falciparum from Babesia microti.
If a test takes hours/days/weeks to perform, that is how long it takes. Needs are not being ignored; laboratory professionals are working diligently to get the testing completed. The laboratory receives specimens from all over the hospital, its clinics, nursing homes, and from individual physician offices. Your specimens are given the fullest attention. To us, you are not just a swab or venipuncture — you are our patient!
We would like citizens to know who we are, but that is not why we do what we do. We love science and want to serve the scientific needs of our patients however they enter the health-care system. That said, we want everyone to know what we do. You don’t have to think of us often, but we hope you know we are there trying to help you along with the other healthcare workers.
Glenda Forneris
Buckingham
Medical technologist, specialist in blood bank
