“Congress shall make no law representing an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;’’
The preceding is the beginning of the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. Those words leave no doubt about the thinking of the Founding Fathers regarding the separation of church and state.
Contrary to those who believe they have the freedom to use government supported institutions to teach Christianity, this is not a Christian nation. Nor is it a Muslim nation or a Jewish nation or Hindu or Buddhist nation. It is a nation that was founded on the right of individuals to practice their chosen religion. To attempt to impose one’s personal belief on others is the hallmarks of bigotry or, at least, at extreme form of megalomania.
Freedom implies a responsibility of behavior. It’s the old concept that one is not free to yell fire in a crowded theater. One doesn’t have the freedom to harm the lives and well-being of others. Nor does one have the freedom to impose their personal beliefs on others by using tax supported entities such as our public schools.
Presently we have many examples of a false concept of the meaning of freedom. One glaring and dangerous example of misconstruing the meaning of freedom involves those among us refusing to wear face masks in public during the current pandemic. Such action represents the height of irresponsible behavior as it seriously endangers the health of others. Personal freedom does not supersede the responsibility of looking out for the safety and well-being of others.
Al Matheis
Kankakee
