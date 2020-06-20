Dear editor:
I appreciated reading Dennis Marek’s article from June 13, “Only time will tell who was right.” He states, “The use of face masks is an interesting requirement. It is not for the wearer’s health but those around the wearer …”
I would say it does also protect the wearer. As a local health care administrator, I feel responsible for the health and welfare of all our staff. We care for the elderly and most frail of our population. We have seen the results for these people when exposed to the virus. In order to care safely for our patients, our staff and, in turn, their families also must stay healthy. I am proud of how seriously our area health care workers have taken their responsibility of providing “safe care” by practicing self control and adhering to the public health recommendations for masks and distancing both at work and outside of work.
Connie Lemon
Kankakee
