I had read the message in Voice of the People written by Linda Longtin of St. Anne concerning Dennis Marek being a RINO. I would like to thank Mr. Marek for his well-crafted column. He is a bright spot in the Daily Journal’s opinion page. The Journal has a very hard right bend in the list of authors that are printed in the opinion page and it is refreshing to have someone who speaks to the middle of the political spectrum. Keep up the the good writing Mr. Marek.
Doug Krippel
Kankakee
