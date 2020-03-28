These times are especially trying. While everybody takes care to protect themselves from COVID-19 (coronavirus), it’s important to recognize the service and sacrifice of front-line workers taking care to protect others.
Staff at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno are doing everything in their power to protect Illinois’ veterans. At this unprecedented time, they are adapting to new challenges, helping veterans connect with loved ones despite visitation restrictions, and incorporating new guidance from the CDC and IDPH.
They are subjected to health screenings and temperature checks, stocking up and reviewing protective equipment inventories, staying highly vigilant for any signs of illness, and working diligently to prevent the introduction of infection to the veterans’ home. Thanks to their efforts, we are grateful to have had no known cases to date.
The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno is a part of the fabric of this community, and many readers are connected by countless threads to the people in it. Everyone at the home takes their responsibility to safeguard our veteran heroes very seriously.
This is hard, thankless work, and it can be overlooked as we all prepare for what lies ahead. So let’s thank them publicly now: Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.
If you see them in the community, please be sure to thank them too (while maintaining a safe social distance)!
Linda Chapa LaVia
Director, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs
