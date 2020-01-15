When the Illinois legislature and governor were motivated to allow for recreational marijuana sales and taxing it was completely motivated for its potential revenue generation. Long-time and the potentially new pot users must understand that this issue is about the commercialization of pot only.
Everett Quigley
Milford
