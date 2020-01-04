The trend of adding different colored stripes (“Thin Lines”) to the American flag to represent different first responder groups is divisive and, quite frankly, offensive.
It’s not that I don’t appreciate the work our law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and military do. It’s that these groups have taken the red, white and blue symbol of national unity and returned it to us as a monochromatic approximation of our flag signifying a kind of elevated degree of patriotism by virtue of their chosen vocation.
I believe these groups deserve our support, and I encourage them to create a colored flag with a logo representing their field of service and fly it with the American flag. But the Stars and Stripes is our flag.
This symbol is red, white and blue for a reason. The colors represent valor, purity and justice, virtues we all embody without regard to our professions.
Our Pledge of Allegiance is peculiar. We don’t pledge allegiance to the government, the Constitution or some vague notion of liberty. We pledge our allegiance to a flag. Why on earth would we use language like “One nation,” “Indivisible” and “Justice for all” in reference to a flag?
Perhaps we expect the flag to be something we can all unite under, despite even our most acute differences.
Let’s do better.
Erik Young
Kankakee
