With so many people expressing grief over Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, and before the next celebrity death grabs our attention, I’d like to review another recent notable loss: PBS news co-founder Jim Lehrer.
There’s Mount Rushmore, sports and Oscar winning level greatness, and then there’s the rest of us. Jim Lehrer seemed like one of us. That doesn’t diminish his legacy. His ability to ask tough questions in a curious rather than confrontational manner convinced me that while network news is a profession, what he and Robert MacNeil pioneered is a calling.
To me, there has always been a second tier of people whose greatness rested in their ability to make us feel good about ourselves; to share their wisdom and insights without making others feel uninformed or less educated. Charisma can be big and bold or calm and understated like Jim Lehrer.
We need both.
Jim Newton
Itasca
