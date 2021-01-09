If President Biden is to strike a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, it must provide for inspection of suspected sites without a waiting period. If there is a waiting period, they can move the materials for making a nuclear weapon --such as enriched uranium --t o a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.
Alex Sokolow
Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!