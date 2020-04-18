Your April 13 article (editorial) regarding forming a coronavirus museum is splendid in keeping history alive but it also says that the destruction that occurred in New Orleans was the result of a natural disaster. Whereas the hurricane (Katrina) was natural, the destruction was the result of the U.S. Corps of Engineers gross negligence of design of the city’s drainage system. The New Orleans museum clearly shows that. Please correct your article.
Joseph Friend
New Orleans
