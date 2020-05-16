Life’s most important question:
When we are on life’s pathway we are confronted with lots of questions to answer or ignore. The question I’m about to ask you I hope you will study, think about, pray about and answer from the bottom of your heart.
Pretend you are standing before a full-length mirror and looking at yourself. I want you to look through “the windows of your soul,’’ your eyes, and give a complete, not distracted, answer to this question: If today or right now the Death Angel came for me, “where would I go?’’
The only two answers to choose from this is not a true or false or multi-choice question. You can choose to go to Heaven and meet Our Savior with outstretched arms and lots of love or go to hell and meet Satan/Lucifer with a grimly smirk on his face, “glad you could make it’’ attitude.
How do I know this? Because God’s Book, The Bible, says so. Now some of you say “oh the Bible is just another book.’’ Yet it is the most read, most published, most quoted (sometimes out of text) of any but ... the difference is it was spiritual written by men of God. Did you notice I said “spiritual’’ not “religious?’’ We humans can make anything religious from our beliefs to our possessions to any inanimate thing.
There was a noted man of Jesus’ time. Nicodemus, who came to Jesus and asked “Lord what must I do to receive the gift of eternal life?’’ Jesus said, “Ye must be born again.’’ Also later He says, “I am the way, the truth and the life, no man cometh to the father but through me.’’
This is the workings of our beloved Trinity, God, the father in Heaven, Jesus, the son, sitting on the right hand of God to intercede for us, and the Holy Spirit left here when Jesus went away to Heaven to guide us.
Nicodemus did not understand a rebirth but Jesus explained it was not physical but spiritual. See here is that word again, nor religion but spiritual. I think sometimes so many people think it so hard to receive Jesus as a savior and think life will be hard. They do not want to commit.
I am 86 years old and have served Jesus almost 60 years. Now left me say I am still human and do error which I have but the glorious event is that when we do sin we ask forgiveness and mean it He forgives and it is never to be again!
It is a glorious life. I’m not saying we do have troubles, sickness and misunderstandings. If we accept Jesus, but the best thing is He is there to guide us and be with us. He promises never to leave or forsake us and His children need Him.
During this time of battle with this evil virus, we need to depend on Him so much. He tells us in Matt 24th chapter and all of the Book of the Revelations what will happen in times before He comes back for all who have accepted Him.
Please read the scriptures, study pray a lot and know you can answer the above question I ask without a doubt. Being a born again follower gives you an outlook you’ve never had before because when you accept Him to come into your heart you have come out of life’s wilderness into the Lord’s presence and eternal life for the extended ages. May God’s blessings reach all of you.
Faithfully.
Muriel Baker
Bourbonnais
