Illinois currently has a network of 48 community colleges. I can personally attest that Kankakee Community College does an excellent job.
I suspect that all 48 have somewhat similar course selections. In today’s high tech environment, I wonder if an opportunity exists for a slight tweaking. I propose that each college become a center for one specific high tech ideally tailored to opportunities in that geographic area. A small dormitory could be provided so students from distance could attend these centers of unique training.
For example, the University of Illinois used to have degrees in aviation. Flight training was conducted at its nearby Willard Airport. This program was discontinued. It is my understanding that there is a current need for this training.
To fill that void, I would suggest that KCC become the center of expertise for a degree in aviation and utilize nearby Kankakee Airport for flight training. Again, a small dormitory could be created for students from distance. Other colleges could become other centers of expertise depending on opportunities and needs. Some of this creation of centers of emphasis or excellence may already exist.
James Moody
Aroma Park
