In the best of times, one in four diabetics ration their insulin. Many are forced to pay full list-price for their insulin ($300 per vial, about three vials per month) -- paying more to stay alive than they pay for rent. Because of insulin rationing, many people have died, and many more live in terror of an excruciating death.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to massive financial hardship for many Illinoisans, and this is especially true for those of us with pre-existing medical conditions. Illinois' #insulin4all understands financial uncertainty might make it difficult to fill prescriptions and replace supplies. Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi — the manufacturers of most insulins — each have created assistance programs capping monthly insulin prescription costs at $35 regardless of insurance status or type of insurance. However, we realize the cost of diabetes extends far beyond insulin costs alone.
If you or someone in your community is struggling to apply for patient-assistance programs and/or manage the costs of insulin, testing supplies and insulin pump or continuous glucose monitoring systems, please contact ilinsulin4all@t1international.com or @ILinsulin4all on Instagram or Twitter. You also can call or text 815-450-9680.
Kiri Palm
Urbana
