Of all the problems in the world obesity has to be near the top and Illinois may be No. 1 in the U.S.
Too many people are not conscious of the fact they are eating too much of the wrong foods and gaining too much weight fast, like 50 or a hundred pounds or more and they are on their way to being obese.
Ninety percent of your diet should be healthy foods, 80 percent for children and teenagers.
If they start paying obese people for carrying weight around you’ll make money but I doubt if that will happen and you will have to struggle through life for nothing.
I say this because I have lived it. I’m 93 years old and always ate a good diet and haven’t been sick in over 50 years, not even a headache.
James Lucas
Grant Park
