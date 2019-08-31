Regarding the article concerning Dan Hollowell, the disgraced superintendent of the Bourbonnais school district, is it any wonder that taxpayers are incensed at the way officials are dolling out money to inept individuals and then providing extra funds and vacation time for their past inappropriate actions?
Here is a person relieved from his position because he made inappropriate remarks to staff and then is given a gravy train in pay. Wow, that really says a lot for the school board.
Ron Hartman
St. Anne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!