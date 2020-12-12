Winning (or at least gaining ground.)
Sometimes we just have to keep swinging at the ball no matter how futile it seems that we’re going to get hits, let alone score and then go onto victory.
I know many on President Trump’s side must feel frustrated that no matter how many witnesses we have who are willing to sign sworn affidavits to the fraud and malicious activity they witnessed, it is all just dismissed by media, courts, pundits, some in the Republican Party, the Justice Department, etc., we have to keep bringing our evidence, persuading and going up the ladder of justice.
Face it, the courts, the Justice and Intelligence Departments have been corrupted.
Most of those employed in government, in D.C. and many states, and also elected are simply along for the easy ride, not to serve the people who voted for them and pay the price for their tickets.
On Dec. 8, SCOTUS declined for the time being to look at throwing out all or most of Pennsylvania’s corruptly filed mail-in ballots.
Hope: We are gaining the attention of Republican state legislators where constitutionally they can select their own electors and send them to Congress with instructions to vote for Trump.
We are moving good cases and I should say “excellent’’ cases to the Supreme Court where we should be able to expect a victory.
The Texas case with backing from several state attorney generals, focusing on four key swing states and a multifaceted case, is going to be heard or reviewed, whatever the hell they do so perhaps they will actually look at the mountain of forensic, statistical, eyewitness and affidavits on file of wrongdoing.
In short: It’s not over and we are in the right.
Massive fraud has been perpetrated in the six swing states and probably in many more.
President Trump so overwhelmed the plans of the Democrats to cheat that they had to resort to extraordinary cheating to achieve victory.
It hasn’t worked and I believe if the Trump team and supporters don’t quit, we win.
God bless America, feeble-minded Joe Biden will be a tool for those only interested in themselves.
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
