I have enjoyed many columns by J. Dennis Marek in the Daily Journal. It seems there have been several as of late where the entire column was ranting about President Trump.
I had no use for President Obama when he was in office. I voted for him in the first election. In the second, I didn’t see how anyone in their right mind could have wanted him in for four more years. I complained about him, but didn’t act as a 2-year-old child having a tantrum. As a trial lawyer Dennis may have heard these words from a judge, “You have made your point counselor, move on.”
Hubert Bishop
Manteno
