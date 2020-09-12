I am encouraged to see that there is a homeless shelter in the county that doesn’t just keep the homeless homeless, but promotes lifestyle change and Biblical knowledge to help to bring restoration to the hopeless. The Gift of God Street Church offers hot meals every day of the week and shelter to those who want a better life for themselves. I’ve eaten there myself on rare occasions.
The law enforcement requires background checks on each person staying overnight which more ensures a safe overnight stay.
I love it when I hear of growth and maturity in recipients. The latest story is of a man who came from a group home, then later went on to Champaign for testing. After only one day of encouragement from the Gift of God Street Church teachings, he was able to cite the Ten Commandents which points us to a better way of life through the Bible.
This is a great place to donate your time, cooking skills and or money to. Here, you know that they are not just feeding their physical bodies but also their spirits. Even in hard times, it is more blessed to give then to receive.
Andrea Taylor
St. Anne
