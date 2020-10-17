I found your editorial on “Gambling no golden egg for Illinois” interesting. We live in a state and country where our politicians think morals mean nothing, God’s laws and commandments mean nothing and are irrelevant. We have turned our back on God and yet we expect Him to bless us.
Like the editorial stated, first it was the lottery, then casino gambling, then video gambling and now we have legal cannabis and can bet using our cellphones to bet on just about any sport event on the face of the earth. Where does this all end? We have laws protecting our citizens from being taken advantage of by Ponzi schemes and other means of having our money stolen from us yet our state has no problem taking advantage of their citizens buy giving them false hope of riches and fame.
It’s a fact the poor are the big buyers of lottery tickets. They spend money they can least afford to lose. People become addicted to these things but it’s OK because the state has a disclaimer if anyone becomes addicted the state has agencies that will save them.
Lord have mercy on us. Since 1974 when all this started not once has the state cut back or even tried to put a hold on the budget. The more money these “sin taxes” bring in the more money they spend. The problem with this state is the vast majority of our lawmakers have never held a job or ran a company and have no idea how a budget works or how to put one together or even the importance of have and keep one. They have never seen a tax they didn’t love to impose on the citizenry but they themselves find ways to get around them.
No, God will not bless this state or country. We have lost our moral compass and as long as we continue down this road, things will only get worse. Lord have mercy on us.
Steve Schuler
Peotone
