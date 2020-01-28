The Bradley American Legion Post 766 is requesting the Daily Journal’s help in recognizing Feb. 3 as Four Chaplains Day. In 1948, the United States Congress designated the 3rd of February as Four Chaplains Day to commemorate the Four Chaplains for their selfless act of giving up their lives so that others might live.
On 3 February 1943, there were 902 officers and enlisted men on the USS Dorchester, including the four chaplains, who were all of different faiths, Catholic, Jewish, Methodist and Dutch Reform, but they had one thing in common, they were men of faith and courage. In the dark of night, the USS Dorchester was torpedoed by a German submarine, and the four chaplains helped the frightened and wounded men onto the deck of the ship, and began handing out life jackets until there were none left. At that point the four chaplains, Lt. George Fox, Lt. Alexander Goode, Lt. Clark Poling and Lt. John Washington, took off their life jackets and gave them to other men so those men could live. In the end, the four chaplains were among the 668 men who went down with the USS Dorchester that night. The two Coast Guard escort ships were only able to rescue 230 men alive from the sea that night.
When I was in service, we held a memorial service for some men who had been killed, and to this day, I remember what our chaplain said during that service. He said that a man is never truly lost as long as his friends and loved ones remember him. That is what we are asking of the Daily Journal, to help us remember these men of faith and courage, because if we forget them, they will be lost to future generations, and we need their example today more than ever.
Michael Rowan
Bradley American Legion Post 766
