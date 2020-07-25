A heartfelt thank you to Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler and all the gracious sponsors who worked together to provide Kankakee area residents with the fireworks for the Fourth of July. The display was outstanding, and even the weather cooperated. Thank you for thinking of the area’s residents and for bringing some “normal’’ back into our lives. Your generosity and kindness are to be commended.
These past few months have been trying for our entire nation. As I watched the beautiful fireworks show, I could not help being filled with gratitude for the wonderful country we live in. Yes, we have had an extremely difficult, confusing and heartbreaking few months, but I believe America is still the best place to live.
While we have certainly had out share of problems and issues over the past, we need to stop reliving the past and learn from our mistakes. We cannot step back in time and change our past, but we can change the present and make our future, and that of future generations, even brighter. We don’t have to always agree on everything, but we need to be open minded and work together. Take a moment to listen to others, and simply be kind to each other.
America, despite its flaws, is a wonderful nation. We enjoy freedoms other people can only dream of. I believe that we can overcome our issues and emerge stronger than ever before. But to do so, we must work together, believe together. It won’t be easy, but we’ve done it before.
God bless America.
JoAn Giroux
Bourbonnais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!