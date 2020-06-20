Fair tax vs. flat tax:
In Illinois under the constitution, our current flat tax is 4.95 percent, which means if you earn $40,000 per year, you pay a tax of $1,980. Your neighbor who owns a business and employs five people earns $80,000 per year, and he will pay $3,960, twice as much as you because he earned twice as much. That seems fair to me.
Come November, Gov. J. B. Pritzker wants to change the constitution. Under Pritzker’s “fair tax” plan, your neighbor will pay 9.45 percent or $7,560, about four times as much. Is that fair? This will be the fourth highest tax in the nation. Corporate tax will rise to 10.45 percent, the third highest in the nation.
This puts Illinois among the three worst states for business and will continue to chase business out of the state. When that happens, Springfield will start taxing you more because they continue to spend more than they take in. Tax and spend is the attitude in Springfield led by Madigan for more than 20 years.
Since Pritzker has been in office, he has doubled the gas tax and increased the license tax to $148. He has given a 12 percent raise to public employees with $2,500 bonus costing taxpayers $3.6 billion, making Illinois state workers the highest paid in the nation. He has signed a law raising the base pay of teachers to $40,000 by 2023-24. This should be done at the school district level, not mandated by the state, which will cost you on your property tax bill.
All this money he has spent with no cuts in spending elsewhere and not taking care of the state pension calamity. He plans on the residents of Illinois to approve his "fair tax," saying he only will tax the rich. Any time a politician says he will only tax the rich who himself is worth $3.4 billion, has off shore tax-free holdings in the Bahamas, and removes his toilet bowls from his Chicago mansion to lower his property tax, is lying through his teeth.
Don’t forget, if you owned a small business during the pandemic, Pritzker said you didn’t have a necessary business. He closed you down for three months, and big box stores selling the same things were allowed to stay open with 200 people in them. You had to draw unemployment on an antique system that couldn’t handle the volume of applicants and waited for six weeks or more to get it. He is not for small business. He is sinking the Illinois economy so he can get his fair tax voted in.
So, this November, vote no on the "fair" tax; it is not fair; it will open up the opportunity to raise taxes on any one Pritzker and Madigan want. What’s to stop them from taxing welfare receivers? Nothing.
Larry Blanchette
Bourbonnais
