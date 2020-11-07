First: stop calling the benefits that the veterans get "entitlements" that today equals welfare or handouts. The veterans earned those benefits, so call them the benefits of having served. They are the benefits we owe them.
Social Security is not an entitlement, it's a fund we the taxpayers were forced to pay into whether we wanted to or not, and the benefits of having served in the U.S. military are not entitlements either. They are benefits of the job agreed to by both the employer and the employee.
The term "entitlements" is degrading and lowering the person in status. A lower class person takes handouts, the veterans earned those benefits. Correct the way you talk to them and about them. The veteran signed up to help out the USA not to get a handout.
Jacqueline Owen
Bradley
