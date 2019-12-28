Our polarized political landscape has created a zero-sum environment where resource allocation is concerned.
Increasingly, the casualties of policy wrangling in Springfield and Washington, D.C. are institutions that hold our communities together. Some institutions, though, are sacred and should be protected at all costs. Our public libraries, public schools, religious institutions, and the print media are among those institutions that secure our democracy and ensure that a citizenry will remain engaged in the ongoing work required of a people who choose to be free.
This holiday season, not a few meals were ruined by political arguments about topics apropos of nothing. The lion’s share of blame goes to the national media outlets and news networks. National media outlets like Comcast, Disney, TimeWarner, Fox, and CBS/Viacom don’t contribute to our local conversations in any way. In fact, large-scale media is not concerned with Kankakee at all.
If we are really concerned with making Kankakee a better place, we are better off reading this paper and demanding it speak for us and to us. If we’re tired of hearing annoying wonky contributors in national media, we should find some local annoying wonky contributors who are at least addressing issues germane to our community. We have experts on every subject imaginable right here in Kankakee and they have something at stake in Kankakee doing and being better.
Erik Young
Kankakee
