Recently we have been inundated with ads extolling the "fair tax.'' We have gotten a pamphlet and a slick campaign-looking glossy ad in the mail. Many YouTube ads tell us to "Vote Yes For Fairness.'' Even the ballot proposal makes people think all it will do is raise taxes on the wealthy. And yet … I am still not sold on the fair tax.
The Illinois Policy Institute filed suit over the deceptive language in that summary on our ballot. Here’s what the fair tax will do: it will change our Constitution from saying taxes will be kept at the same rate for all income levels, to say that the tax rate will be changed to a progressive one.
Every state that has a progressive tax also taxes retirement income. The bill does not specifically say that retirement income will be taxed, but it will open the door to that possibility. It will also give our legislators more control over taxation.
I have heard Gov. Pritzker has put $56 million of his own money into this campaign. He is serious about helping our state financially, but it looks like us citizens will pay. Vote "no" on the fair tax.”
Lauretta Marigny
O'Fallon
