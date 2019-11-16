Somewhere Richard M. Nixon is looking down and smugly thinking, “Do you miss me yet?”
If you never liked Nixon – even his followers sometimes found liking him a challenge — you probably shrug off the question. I understand.
I’ve voted for Democratic and Republican presidential candidates since 1972, so this isn’t a political party rant. Since 1974, every time there’s been a headline-grabbing high-level indiscretion: Iran-Contra, Monica Lewinsky, Whitewater, Hillary Clinton’s emails and now (pick one) collusion, Hunter Biden/Ukraine, or tax returns, you can bet that someone — usually the out-of-power party — will say it’s “worse than Watergate.”
Among pundits, these comparisons are almost political sport.
Both Nixon and President Trump struggled with ethics and morals, but there’s a clear difference between the two: competence. Nixon didn’t always get what he wanted, but no one played him like a fiddle. Not Brezhnev, Khrushchev, or Mao Zedong. Nixon may have had an evil streak, but he at least used it against enemies, not allies.
The book on Nixon is mostly closed, but Trump’s potential for who-knows-what remains. Nixon at least had the moderating influence of Henry Kissinger while Republicans relied on Howard Baker’s astute Senate Watergate Committee leadership.
Neither the White House nor today’s Republicans enjoy Baker level statesmanship or council. Would either of them listen if they did?
Jim Newton
Itasca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!