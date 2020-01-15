Does anybody else find it ironic that the same week that Ron Jackson writes another outstanding, insightful article, this one concerning “Fake Patriotism“ that Ron Hansen stumbles through another misinformed and misjudged article?
William Schamber
Manteno
(0) comments
