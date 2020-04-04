In reading Stephen Moore’s recent commentary, I became afraid that articles like this and distortions or lies by our president can jeopardize the health of many Americans.
I couldn’t help but think that he is espousing the same philosophy he had when he was employed by President Donald Trump and trying to reduce the government and hype businesses and the economy. With Trump’s short-sighted, live for the moment values, he stimulated the economy with all the tools he had and leaving little to use in case a real crisis came along. He also blamed the current crisis on the “political class” and fails to remember that Trump promised to appoint the “brightest and best” to government positions and the corruption associated with many of his actual appointees. Perhaps this is indicative of a “business class” focused more on the businesses and stock market and sheer greed rather than on human lives. With events at hospitals and deaths, it seems Sarah Palin’s warning of “death panels” may be very appropriate now. If Americans are so pleased with our health care system that should not be changed in any way, why hasn’t our current system of insurance, hospitals and doctors solved the problems.
Now some specifics. Barack Obama’s $900 billion stimulus was frequently criticized by Republicans who haven’t been concerned about Trump’s deficits that have soared. Obama’s staff established a pandemic prevention task force and provided a guidebook for the incoming Trump administration that never has been mentioned by Trump. Why did the Trump administration call back the CDC experts from abroad so we would not learn what other Asian countries were effectively doing to fight coronavirus? We hear so many disagreements on whether Trump has cut spending to the CDC. There is agreement that Trump’s proposed budgets were cuts from prior years, but Congress budgeted increases for CDC, and he signed the increases into law. So, it looks like both sides can be correct.
Various writers have been blaming the Democrats for slowing down passage of the stimulus bill. Most of the topics that they cite are topics that were being dealt by Congress in the summer or fall of 2019, months before we were even aware of the virus. Actual issues Democrats were pushing in the stimulus package were for funding paid sick leaves and providing worker-safety protection (PPE?). If we don’t give protection for our first responders and medical staff, who will take care of us when they get sick and/or die? Democrats also pushed for paid leave, free testing and expanding food assistance. To what political party do Sen. McConnell (sent the Senate home instead of waiting for the House stimulus version), Sen. Paul (slowing down the vote) and Rep. Massie (slowing down the vote) belong? Republican!
So, what can we do? Recognize the seriousness of our crisis. Get PPE and test kits out to the states that are in the most critical situations. Test, test and test. Work along pragmatic and bipartisan lines rather than pure ideological lines. Both Democrats and Republicans, as Americans, should be invited to future bill signings rather than only Republicans. For the long run, reduce the conspiracy theories, stop the lies and end all the gerrymandering so that Democrats or Republicans will automatically win their seats and won’t be able to cooperate and compromise.
Lowell Johnson
Manteno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!