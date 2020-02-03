The Democrats lie so much -- they lie to each other, don't they Bernie?
And Elizabeth, you proclaim to be part Indian, so if you are elected to lead the Democratic totalitarian socialistic party, will you tell the American people, "Me know how?"
Austin Johnson
Kankakee
