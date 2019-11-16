Many thanks to Phil Angelo for his spotlight on Katrina Cessna (Page B1, Nov. 9-10 edition of the Daily Journal). My daughter had the privilege of being part of the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, and now teaches music in Portland, Maine. Ms. Cessna expected respect and discipline from her students, and they loved her. She was demanding, but so fun, and I know her students gained a world of knowledge from her - not only how to perform, but how to interpret music, feel it, and enjoy it. Thank you, Ms. Cessna.
Kay Johnson
Watseka
