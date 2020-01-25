Last week, the Chicago Bears announced their plans to move their annual training camp to their Lake Forest, Ill., headquarters. Camp had been held at Olivet Nazarene University the last 18 years and though fans were aware of the investments made to the renovation of Halas Hall, I believe they were probably crossing their fingers that relocating training camp wouldn’t happen in the very near future.
I will not pretend to be an avid football fan; however, I am a fan of community, partnerships and collaborative work. I can attest that the partnership between the Chicago Bears, village of Bourbonnais, Olivet Nazarene University and the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has been invaluable to the communities in our region. Having the presence of Chicago Bears Training Camp elevated communities in our region and I truly believe the two to three-week long event in the heart of Kankakee County was the impetus to our communities being mentioned on Chicagoland news stations — training camp helped put us on the “weather” map.
Chicago Bears Training Camp served as a great event for community building; providing both recreation and opportunities for socialization. New connections were made centered around the love of the game, affinity of community, fondness for team members and admiration of coaches. It also spurred significant economic impact within our region as tens of thousands of visitors came to spend time with their families and friends. These guests to our county bought gas, ate at restaurants, purchased apparel, frequented bars and stayed overnight in our hotels. Every municipality was impacted by having these visitors in Kankakee County. In 2019, close to 60,000 fans contributed to an estimated $1.8 million in economic impact during the three weeks camp was in session.
During last summer’s camp, I met several developers who traveled to the area for a familiarization event hosted by the CVB in partnership with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. It was during this event that I met a developer who has since visited the city of Kankakee four times, has hosted the city’s team in Chicago, Racine and Milwaukee to view projects and who are returning to the area next month with interest in investing millions of dollars not only in the city of Kankakee, but throughout Kankakee County. That was part of the magic of Chicago Bears Training Camp, but most importantly, the hard work of our CVB.
On behalf of the board of directors for the CVB, I want to express gratitude for the relationship with the Chicago Bears and Olivet Nazarene University. I want to commend our CVB staff led by Staci Wilken, executive director, for their passion, hard work, grace and professionalism. Over the years, they have done great work to highlight our beautiful attractions, biking trails, festivals, events, restaurants and people of our communities. Kankakee County is a great place to live and a fun place to visit.
In closing, I must express that the loss of the Chicago Bears Training Camp should present opportunity for our CVB to expand efforts for event and visitor attraction to Kankakee County. It is imperative that the CVB be able to operate as a fully-funded destination marketing organization charged with promoting tourism in Kankakee County. As a county, it is time to huddle, roll up our sleeves and work together. Our communities succeed by acknowledging the strengths in each of us, using our resources collaboratively and by working together — our CVB seeks your support to once again realize the resources provided through the tax assessed on visitor overnights throughout Kankakee County.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong
President, Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau Board
