The COVID-19 crisis has impacted all of our daily lives, but especially vulnerable populations like those impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase risk for COVID-19. Fortunately, the Alzheimer’s Association continues to provide critical resources, tips, and support to individuals and families impacted by dementia throughout this time.
I personally have seen how dementia can impact individuals and families, and these impacts are exacerbated in this current crisis. I went to see my grandpa every chance I got. I can’t imagine being told that I was unable to come in and care for him. I know that they need someone advocating for them and it must be heart wrenching to be told they can’t see their family members.
However, large nonprofits such as the Alzheimer’s Association have already been greatly impacted by the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, harming the ability to continue to effectively serve millions of Americans who rely on the services, supports, and resources provided by the Association. That’s why I’m asking my Congresswoman Robin Kelly to support establishing an exclusive fund to support nonprofit employers with between 500 and 10,000 employees, including loan forgiveness in the next COVID-19 relief package.
We must ensure that people impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia have the critical resources provided by the Alzheimer’s Association today.
Emily Dockery
Essex
