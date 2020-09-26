A couple of weeks ago I had the pleasure of meeting with representatives from the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve and neighbors concerned about the condition of Strasma Woods.
For those of you not familiar with this, it is a little hidden gem of a wooded area on Duane Boulevard just above Beckman Park. The creek running through the woods goes through Beckman Park and down to the river. My dog Bella and I take daily walks through the woods on the two loop trails. In recent years, trees have fallen on the trails and blocked them, and the grass strip next to Duane Boulevard has tended to be overgrown and unsightly.
So what did we do? We didn’t point fingers and blame, we got down to a plan to keep the woods maintained and the grassy strip next to the street cut. The neighbors’ kids goes to the local schools and they are going to use the Woods for Science projects and perhaps litter pickup. This is what happens when people focus on their common ground — we got a lot done. We solved a problem and we were all better for our efforts.
Steve Kelley
Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!