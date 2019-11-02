Congratulations to Options Center for Independent Living on its 30-year anniversary.
Thank you Executive Director Theresa Cardosi and staff on recognizing me and others for our part in making Options the organization that it is. Options serves people with disabilities and the community through its core services ofL Information and referral; advocacy; independent living skills training; peer support and numerous other programs.
I am very proud to see how much Options has achieved and how many people have been helped.
Lenda Hunt
Buckingham
