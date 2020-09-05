That you published the opinion of Gary Weidner of Wilmington in the Sept. 2 "'Voice of the People'' section of the Daily Journal is beyond belief. It takes a truly delusional person to compare Trump's followers to Jim Jones' cult members. And yet you published it.
Bob Benoit
Kankakee
