Thank you Judge Leshen and Dr. Copeland (Daily Journal, July 11) for making time to write such beautiful and well reasoned words. The Daily Journal is also to be commended for seeing their importance during these unprecedented times.
Just as no family is truly healthy without acknowledging its shortcomings, and working to improve them, our American family will continue to be divided until we truly study history as it was, not as we wish it had been. Judge Leshen and Dr. Copeland have expressed themselves calmly, with clarity and conviction. In a nation that is suffering from an inability to engage in civil discourse with an eye toward true understanding, Saturday’s commentary was a beacon of hope.
Sincerely,
Stephen and Joan Hermes
Bourbonnais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!