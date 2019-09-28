I read Alan Webber’s Sept. 17 column, "Vote Socialist? Just Don’t Do It,'' with the same dismay evoked by his columns each week. Mr. Webber’s highly-held opinions (by himself and evidently the Journal’s editorial staff) are often supported with questionable facts - or not supported at all.
He decries the potential error of millions of voters, “Voters need to understand socialism has never worked anywhere it has been tried in the history of the world.”
That’s a pretty broad statement. It took less than 10 minutes to find an example to the contrary: universal health care, what some call “socialized medicine.'' Six of the top seven countries ranked in U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 Best Countries Report - Switzerland, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia - offer universal health care (usnews.com/news/best-countries).
While Webber opines that “ We Americans have the greatest nation and economy in the world...why would we change our capitalistic model?” perhaps there is room for improvement.
The Heritage Foundation’s 2019 Index of Economic Freedom (which measures 12 metrics in four categories - rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency and open markets) ranks the U.S. 12th -- behind Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Switzerland, Australia, Ireland, United Kingdom, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan and Iceland (heritage.org/index).
Webber later states “We [the United States] are the only country ever to conquer other nations and not plunder or absorb their people instead of helping them rebuild.”
Really? North American tribal nations would beg to differ, as they struggle to protect their sovereignty, culture and natural resources. (ncai.org/news/archive).
I make these points, not as a socialist, populist, Democrat, Republican, liberal or conservative.
Labels are easy, divisive and seldom accurate. While we are all entitled to our opinions, an opinion writer in a local newspaper must have a higher level of accountability.
Journal editorial staff, you are the professionals. Make this amatuer do his homework.
Laurel Soper
Kankakee
