J. Dennis Marek, after reading your opinion "Has time for change arrived?" I believe you've lost it. Your respect for Obama shows me you've lost all sense of right and wrong.
Obama did more to divide our nation than anyone. Hillary dishonored the subpoenas. Obama misused the IRS, FBI, CIA, Attorney General's Office to name a few. Obama supported the Muslim Brotherhood with money and weapons...the same with Iran.
Trump has been spied on, investigated, and lied about by the Obama administration. The Democratic Party is the one disregarding the Constitution with sanctuary cities and protecting illegals...even criminals. You're a RINO. You've been deceived. The Republican Party does not need you. God bless Trump and Israel.
Linda Longtin
St. Anne
