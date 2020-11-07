I want to thank the voters who have exercised their hard-fought for right and civic obligation to participate in our electoral process, the best system in the world. I want to congratulate Mr. Dickenson in his victory in this circuit judge race and I wish him nothing but success in being the type of arbiter our communities and justice system need.
I also want to congratulate all candidates who have decided to put their name, reputation and positions on the line, all in an effort to better serve their community through public service -- taking time away from family, careers and other interests. Equally important to voting is having people to vote for, and I would continue to encourage all who care about making a difference to please get involved in politics. There are always "vacancies" for good people to fill.
In order to make history you have to understand it. I have learned so much through this experience, including how historic systems are sustained through gatekeepers and institutions. It is my plan to take that information and use it to better advocate for fairness, opportunity and equality for the betterment of all people here in our circuit. Even though I wasn't the train to make it, my team and I are proud to be the tracks for future trains to make it to destinations historically deemed unreachable by many-perhaps even making myself a better candidate in the future.
Thank you all once again....and go Bears!
Kenneth Wright
Kankakee
