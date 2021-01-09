What a wonderful hour we spent driving around Kankakee looking at the Christmas lights. The city looks great with all the beautiful light displays. Riverview gets the prize with the coordinated effort to beautify Kankakee. It showed me what pride the area has in their city. I was very impressed with the number of nativities displayed showing the true meaning of Christmas. A big thank you to every household in Kankakee that decorated -- simple to elaborate.
Sylvia Thomas
Kankakee
