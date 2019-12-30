This season let us give and receive joy in knowing how Christmas and Easter are two sides of a coin called grace.
Christmas commemorates Christ who was born to die to forgive us our sins, and Easter celebrates his resurrection from death so that we can have faith in that forgiveness. We simply need to believe and confess this, and we too will have eternal life beyond our mortal time.
We don’t even need to “clean up our act’’ first, because the spirit of God Himself will change us over time to confirm our faith.
Bill W. Miller
Watseka
