It is a sad time in the world when a young person such as Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, has a phobia about global warning.
She is right about taking care of the environment. God told the first human being to do that in Genesis 2:15: "The Lord placed the man in the Garden of Eden as its gardener, to tend and take care of it."
In humanity, we had a phobia about the Cold War with Russia in the '50s and '60s because people feared nuclear destruction. In life, there are phobias about many things people don't have control over: illness, loss of employment, our children, marriage, crime, divorce and education. We live in a fallen world, and death is 100 percent for all humanity.
Life can and will be difficult, but there is hope. It's found in Jesus -- the man of hope. Jesus said this in John 11:25, 26: "I am the one who raises the dead and gives them life again. Anyone who believes in me, even though he dies like anyone else, shall live again. He is given eternal life for believing in me and shall never perish."
It is in that truth I find hope from the despair in our world. I cannot make anyone believe or do anything. I've found that out through 71 years of experience of being on this earth.
However, I don't fear death, even though it's an enemy. Greta Thunberg is right the world will be destroyed someday, but it won't be by man or the pollution of the environment. It will be from the wickedness of humanity, and I don't know the time of its occurring.
The bible states in 1 Peter 3:10: "The day of the Lord is surely coming, as unexpected as a thief, and then the heavens will pass away with a terrible noise and the heavenly bodies will disappear in fire, and the earth and everything on it will be burned up.''
I relate this truth not to worry people but to give them hope in the only one who can help them, Jesus. People can make their own choices about what they believe, but I will always take hope over despair.
David Suprenant
Kankakee
