After reading Monica Schrack's letter to "Voice of The People'' dated July 25, 2020, I need to reply.
Her letter singling out white men and women is racist, offensive, and counter-productive. How can we determine who or what counts as racist? If a person disagrees with anyone's point of view, are they racist? Does that give a person the right to take away someone's job and shame them in public?
I, for one, look at a person's character, not their skin color.
Roy Beeson
Kankakee
