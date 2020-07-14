Growing up in Dolton back in the 1930's to the 1940's, me and some of my friends worked at the farms in South Holland, Illinois, and we picked a lot of tomatoes.
Most of the tomatoes, along with other plant foods like asparagus and green beans and others, went to the Libby's canning plant in Blue Island, Illinois, for processing and canning. Northern Illinois has the best tomatoes in the USA.
Speaking of tomatoes, of all the stores I was in, none of them had ketchup that had tomatoes in them. They just had some tomato juice and high fructose corn syrup which isn't good for you or your kids.
Kankakee County could grow enough tomatoes and other crops to support a cannery, and maybe one of these days they will build one. Kankakee County is in the right place for one.
James Lucas
Grant Park
