On April 16, Mike Frey wrote in an editorial that Harv Schmidt was the area’s best basketball player. I would like to know how he could even say that as I lived in that time as I graduated in 1954.
He was the best that the Kays have, but not the best in the area. Harv and Earl could not even win the super section against Ted and Greg Sloan of LaGrange. Check out Ray Ritsema from St. Anne. He would have made the pros except his parents wanted him to go to our church college in Michigan. Check out Ken Barnett from Braidwood. Check out Scott Meents from Herscher.
Here are Jack Schmidt’s stats: Seven-time NBA All-Star; free throw champion; High school final four for the state; NBA champion ring; Hall of Famer.
I am not here to trash Harv but I lived in his time and we will not bring up the past.
Kenneth D. Sikma
St. Anne
