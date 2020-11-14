This is my first letter to the Voice of the People.
My deep concern is what is happening in our great country. I am seeing the mainstream media (MSM) suppressing the voice of the American people including our president and his staff. I am seeing incredible disrespect for the presidential office and those who support the president.
The MSM has taken it upon itself to call state election victories in states where the election is extremely close. The MSM has taken it upon itself to call Joe Biden as the president-elect with folks celebrating the win in the streets, on TV and on social networks despite the fact that the MSM cannot certify the presidential election. The MSM cannot declare who our next president will be.
Our country is extremely divided right now. Families and friends are no longer speaking. There is even suggestion that we are on the verge of a civil war that is not based on skin color, but rather on political party.
I call on you to think about the future integrity of presidential elections. It is important that we have faith in the election system. Over 70 million people voted for President Trump and the declaration of Joe Biden as president-elect was irresponsible and highly inflammatory given the narrow margins of the race and the overall suspicion that fraudulent ballots have been submitted. Here we are a week out from election day and there are still six states that are too close to call.
Allow the election counts and investigations to work through the process. Be patient with the process. Be respectful in your actions and comments. Once the presidential election has been certified, accept those results and move on.
I am reminded of a statement that President Al Gore once said ... oh yes, that’s right, he never was our president.
Peace.
Beth Provost
Kankakee
