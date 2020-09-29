In America, the prophet Isaiah’s words from the Lord are coming true, because America has lost its moral character.
Isaiah 5:20 says, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!’’
I think I have an idea by now as to the objective of the rioters in Baltimore, Portland, Chicago, Seattle and many other cities in America. It is with an ideology of a godless communist leader named Nikita Khrushchev in 1956, when he made this statement: “We will take America without firing a shot, we do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within.’’
Khrushchev’s statement sounds prophetic today in America. Communism sounds good to those who believe a lie that everything will be provided free in life, but in reality, nothing in life is free.
I believe if the rioters had a different attitude about America that is has provided the highest standard of living than any other country in the world, they wouldn’t be so eager to destroy its foundations. When an American politician tells citizens everything is going free, remember the politician isn’t paying for it, you are.
I know there is no perfect society in the world, because there are no perfect people who govern in a society. The job of building a better America will depend on what comes out of the heart. In the book of Mark 7:20-23, Jesus said, “What comes out of a person is what defiles him. For from within, out of the heart of man, comes evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person.’’
Wrong attitudes will produce the things listed above, but every person determines what kind what kind of attitude he or she will possess, either good or bad.
People in America are upset over many things in our society, and want justice; however, they don’t even bother to obey the laws on the books now that pertain to every American in society.
The only hope for humanity is to know the justice of God. The young rioters need a vision in their minds of what the future will be like if America collapses from within and there is no hope or normalcy of services and goods — then what?
America’s goodness will only be determined by morals and a work ethic to make it better by individual effort, not destruction of cities and disobedience to law and order. Remember, police only enforce the laws that legislators pass in Congress. Furthermore, the politicians should be responsible for those problems with those laws like the no-knock law.
I read in the local newspaper that a couple of young males said, “to be a man you have to be tough.’’ They are wrong, men have to be committed to proper morals an d be courageous to obey the law, work, care for his children, teach his children, love his wife, and leave a legacy to honor his family to follow in the future.
I do pray for change in America, that its citizens will practice loving one another and realize we are all equal in humanity to reach are God-given abilities to improve America.
David Suprenant
Kankakee
